Airport officials want to make DIA less noisy for travelers. Here’s why that matters

With the holiday season here, we’re right in the middle of a very busy time at Denver International Airport. But the airport isn’t just busy – it's also noisy.

And that can be tougher for travelers than you might realize. Research suggests that exposure to noise can trigger stress in a traveler’s brain and body, which doesn’t help people already tense from trying to get through those crowded security lines.

Which is why, earlier this year, Denver airport officials launched a campaign to turn down the noise. The goal is to create a calmer and more peaceful airport experience.

Jamie Banks is a health and environmental scientist, and the founder and president of Quiet Communities , an organization that works to reduce noise pollution – from restaurant interiors to noisy neighborhoods.

She joined Erin O'Toole to talk about how a quieter airport might help tame some of the anxiety of travel.

