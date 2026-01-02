The Arapaho language is endangered. A CU professor hopes this project will help preserve it

For centuries, the Arapaho have called Colorado and Wyoming home. The tribe gave names to places like the Kawuneeche Valley, the Never Summer Mountains, and Mount Blue Sky.

But the language the Arapaho have spoken for centuries is at risk of disappearing, as fewer members of the tribe have learned the language.

A team of language experts at the University of Colorado Boulder is working to change that. They’re compiling an online database that includes recordings of the Arapaho language and can be used as a learning and teaching tool.

Andrew Cowell is a linguistics professor at CU, and faculty director of the Center for Native American and Indigenous studies. He helped launch this project more than two decades ago.

He joined Erin O’Toole to talk about how he hopes the digital database helps future generations learn and continue to speak the Arapaho language.