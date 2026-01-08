Howelsen Hill helped make winter sports part of the culture in Steamboat Springs and throughout Colorado

In an era of high-speed gondolas and sprawling ski resorts, it's easy to forget how some of Colorado's smaller mountains shaped ski culture as we know it today.

Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs is one of those mountains. It's a fraction of the size of the resorts in Aspen or Vail – or the bigger resort across town.

But Howelsen Hill made a huge impact when it opened back in 1915. The hill bears the name of its founder, a champion ski jumper from Norway named Carl Howelsen .

Courtesy Tread of Pioneers Museum, Steamboat Springs, CO

Over the years, Howelsen Hill got more people skiing, and eventually served as the training ground for dozens of future Olympians.

Candice Bannister is the executive director of the Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs, which has plenty of Howelsen-related artifacts in its collection.

She talked with Erin O’Toole about Howelsen’s legacy – and why Howelsen Hill is still an important place today. It’s part of our weeklong look at some of the people and places who shaped Colorado, as the state kicks off its 150th birthday year.