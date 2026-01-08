© 2026
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Howelsen Hill helped make winter sports part of the culture in Steamboat Springs and throughout Colorado

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published January 8, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
A ski hill at night in Steamboat Springs with different colored flags is seen rising behind several lodge-type buildings with sharply sloped roofs. A group of dozens of skiers is clustered at the bottom of the hill.
Howelsen Hill
/
Courtesy: City of Steamboat Springs

In an era of high-speed gondolas and sprawling ski resorts, it's easy to forget how some of Colorado's smaller mountains shaped ski culture as we know it today.

Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs is one of those mountains. It's a fraction of the size of the resorts in Aspen or Vail – or the bigger resort across town.

But Howelsen Hill made a huge impact when it opened back in 1915. The hill bears the name of its founder, a champion ski jumper from Norway named Carl Howelsen.

A black and white photo from 1917 of Carl Howelsen, a man standing in the snow on long skis wearing gloves, a winter jacket and a knit stocking cap. Text at the bottom reads: "Carl Howesen" record 171 feet, Steamboat Springs Carnival, March 1-2, 1917. Out West Photo, Boulder"
Courtesy Tread of Pioneers Museum, Steamboat Springs, CO

Over the years, Howelsen Hill got more people skiing, and eventually served as the training ground for dozens of future Olympians.

Candice Bannister is the executive director of the Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs, which has plenty of Howelsen-related artifacts in its collection.

She talked with Erin O’Toole about Howelsen’s legacy – and why Howelsen Hill is still an important place today. It’s part of our weeklong look at some of the people and places who shaped Colorado, as the state kicks off its 150th birthday year.

An image to commemorate Colorado's 150th statehood anniversary shows a version of the red, white, blue, and yellow Colorado state flag, with mountain peaks to the right and some green pine trees at the bottom. The logo reads "CO 150" in red lettering.

2026 marks a major birthday for Colorado, which became a state on Aug. 1, 1876. In honor of the 150th anniversary, KUNC News is exploring some of the most fascinating – and sometimes overlooked – stories from Colorado history.

