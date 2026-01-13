Fatal mountain lion attacks are rare. Here’s how Colorado wildlife officials responded to the recent one

It was a major story in Colorado: A hiker was found dead on New Year's Day , after a suspected mountain lion attack in Glen Haven, in the foothills west of Loveland.

The Larimer County Coroner later confirmed that 46-year-old Kristen Marie Kovatch of Fort Collins had died as a result of the mountain lion attack.

State wildlife officials responded by euthanizing two juvenile mountain lions in the area, and found that one had human DNA on its paws.

Since the attack, news reports have indicated that other hikers have encountered mountain lions in that area .

All this leads to larger questions about how state wildlife officials manage mountain lions through hunting and other methods. For instance, does an attack like this impact the way that they manage these animals?