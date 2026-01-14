© 2026
How sales tax revenue from outdoor gear might become the next funding stream for wildfire prevention

Published January 14, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
A conservation service member uses a chainsaw to cut a horizontal log
Conservation Legacy
A Conservation Legacy crew member works on a wildfire mitigation project on the San Juan National Forest

Could money from sales of skis, snowboards and other sporting goods be used to help protect Colorado communities from increasingly devastating wildfires?

It’s an idea proposed by several conservations groups that could go before voters later this year.

Colorado law requires that most state tax revenue in Colorado be refunded when the state runs a surplus. But a new proposal calls for the state to keep the surplus money collected from outdoor gear sales, and to use it to fund wildfire prevention and watershed conservation efforts.

Supporters say as wildfire seasons in Colorado grow longer and more destructive, it’s crucial to find new money for prevention – especially when federal funding hinges on shifting priorities in Washington.

Colorado Sun reporter Jason Blevins recently wrote about the proposal. He spoke with Erin O’Toole about what it would mean for Colorado's forests and open spaces, and how it might show up on the November ballot.

