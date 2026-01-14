How sales tax revenue from outdoor gear might become the next funding stream for wildfire prevention

Could money from sales of skis, snowboards and other sporting goods be used to help protect Colorado communities from increasingly devastating wildfires?

It’s an idea proposed by several conservations groups that could go before voters later this year.

Colorado law requires that most state tax revenue in Colorado be refunded when the state runs a surplus. But a new proposal calls for the state to keep the surplus money collected from outdoor gear sales, and to use it to fund wildfire prevention and watershed conservation efforts.

Supporters say as wildfire seasons in Colorado grow longer and more destructive, it’s crucial to find new money for prevention – especially when federal funding hinges on shifting priorities in Washington.