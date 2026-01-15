© 2026
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Are fewer warning labels on some menopause treatments a good thing? This Colorado clinician says yes – but it’s nuanced

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published January 15, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
Genevieve Hofmann, a woman with shoulder-length blonde hair and wearing a deep blue shirt, smiles in the photo. She's a women's health nurse practitioner and certified menopause clinician with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
Courtesy Genevieve Hofmann
/
CU-Anschutz Medical Campus

Nearly every woman will go through menopause in middle age. That can bring on symptoms including sleep disturbances, hot flashes and night sweats, mood changes, and brain fog.

Drug companies have worked to ease those symptoms. But for more than two decades, warning labels discouraged women from using some hormone therapy treatments that contained estrogen – even if many doctors thought these products could help people during menopause.

That changed in November, when FDA commissioner Dr. Marty Makary announced the agency was doing away with the "black box” warnings from estrogen-related products.

Genevieve Hofmann isa women's health nurse practitioner at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and a certified menopause clinician.

In a recent article published at The Conversation, she explored tangible ways that fewer restrictions on hormone therapy could make women's lives better and possibly longer. She says that while not every woman has a hard time with menopause, those who can benefit from estrogen treatment deserve access to it.

Genevieve spoke with Erin O’Toole about why she supports the new guidelines –especially at a time when many people are skeptical of the federal government's shifting stances on health policies like childhood immunization and nutrition.

In The NoCo Women's HealthMenopauseFood and Drug Administration (FDA)University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Campus
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
