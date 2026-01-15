Are fewer warning labels on some menopause treatments a good thing? This Colorado clinician says yes – but it’s nuanced

Nearly every woman will go through menopause in middle age. That can bring on symptoms including sleep disturbances, hot flashes and night sweats, mood changes, and brain fog.

Drug companies have worked to ease those symptoms. But for more than two decades, warning labels discouraged women from using some hormone therapy treatments that contained estrogen – even if many doctors thought these products could help people during menopause.

That changed in November, when FDA commissioner Dr. Marty Makary announced the agency was doing away with the "black box” warnings from estrogen-related products.

Genevieve Hofmann isa women's health nurse practitioner at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and a certified menopause clinician.

In a recent article published at The Conversation , she explored tangible ways that fewer restrictions on hormone therapy could make women's lives better and possibly longer. She says that while not every woman has a hard time with menopause, those who can benefit from estrogen treatment deserve access to it.

Genevieve spoke with Erin O’Toole about why she supports the new guidelines –especially at a time when many people are skeptical of the federal government's shifting stances on health policies like childhood immunization and nutrition.

