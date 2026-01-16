The quiet joys of winter camping await you – if you stay warm. Here’s how to get started

Camping is one of the most popular ways to enjoy Colorado’s outdoors and breathtaking scenery.

And there’s been a surge in demand for camping over the past several years, according to a recent report from the Center for Western Priorities. That demand makes it harder to try to snag a campsite during the peak summer months, when thousands of people are vying for a limited number of spots.

But there’s another option: camping in winter.

Patricia Cameron says with a bit of extra preparation – and the right mindset – winter camping can open up a whole new way to enjoy Colorado’s outdoors.

Patricia is the founder and executive director of Blackpackers, an organization that specializes in introducing underrepresented and economically vulnerable groups to backpacking and the great outdoors.

And she's become an expert on cold-weather camping over the years.

“I know it's intimidating,” she told In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole. “I know it can be kind of scary to think about what that looks like to be cold, but it's easier than people think it is. And you don't learn that until you go out and give it a go.”

Patricia joined Erin to talk about what you need to plan your own camping trip this winter, and why she fell in love with camping in the cold.

Read Patricia’s guide to winter camping in Colorado. Blackpackers also organizes trips for first-time winter campers and recently began offering classes on outdoor education topics like orientation and navigation.