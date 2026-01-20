© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How a composer created new music using ancient stone instruments found in Colorado

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published January 20, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Nathan Hall, a man wearing a yellow Tshirt and knitted stocking cap, a white hoodie and a black leather jacket, stands on a beach with the ocean and a gray sky behind him.
Courtesy Nathan Hall

Denver composer Nathan Hall’s album of percussion music focuses on some unique instruments: They’re hand-carved from stone and date back several millennia.

Lithophones are polished, resonant rocks shaped like baguettes. Archaeologists say that Indigenous people used the stones somewhere between 2,000 and 6,000 years ago near what’s now Great Sand Dunes National Park.

Nathan wrote a series of pieces to be performed on the stones and recorded the music with a Colorado group called Perc Ens. The resulting album, called Gentle Worship, is out now.

Nathan talked with Erin O’Toole last October about collaborating with Marilyn Martorano, the Colorado archaeologist who studied the lithophones. The music he wrote combines the ancient stone instruments’ sounds with modern instruments like woodblocks and timpani. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

Musician Luke Wachter, a man with brown hair and beard, wearing a maroon Tshirt, holds a percussion mallet. Six stones are laid out next to him on some soundproof material.
Courtesy Nathan Hall
Luke Wachter of the Colorado-based percussion trio Perc Ens holds a mallet as he prepares to play lithophones.

Tags
In The NoCo MusicArchaeologyMusic InterviewsColorado History
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner