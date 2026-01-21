© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Artificial beaver dams might help heal a mountain ecosystem after a wildfire. Here’s how

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published January 21, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Tim Fegel of the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado State University is part of a team of researchers studying how a series of artificial beaver dams may be helping to rehabilitate wetlands in an area devastated by wildfire. The dams he's studying are located west of Fort Collins.
Courtesy Tim Fegel
Tim Fegel of the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado State University is part of a team of researchers studying how a series of artificial beaver dams may be helping to rehabilitate wetlands in an area devastated by wildfire. The dams he's studying are located west of Fort Collins.

An idea borrowed from nature is helping people to rehabilitate some mountain landscapes devastated by wildfire.

Crews installed a series of small, wooden dams in the foothills west of Fort Collins to repair wetlands following the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome wildfires. They’re essentially manmade beaver dams, built from logs and lumber to raise the water level and slow the flow of water in places.

A team of researchers with the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado State University wanted to know how effective the dams have been at restoring mountain ecosystems. What they found so far is encouraging.

Tim Fegel is one of the researchers studying the effects of the dams. He spoke with In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole about how the areas are healing themselves in ways that wouldn’t happen without the manmade structures.

Tags
In The NoCo wildfireBeaversColorado State UniversityU.S. Forest Service
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole