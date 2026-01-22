For two decades, a hiker’s disappearance went unsolved. Here's how searchers made a breakthrough

It was a mystery that haunted Colorado search and rescue groups for almost two decades.

In September 2005, a 35-year-old woman named Michelle Vanek went missing while hiking on Mount of the Holy Cross , a challenging fourteener in Eagle County. Vanek had been hiking with a friend, but they split up after Vanek grew tired and decided to take an easier trail down the mountain.

She was never seen again, although hundreds of people searched for her in the days after she disappeared.

All of that changed a few months ago. An all-women group of rescuers used new technology to revive the search. They used digital maps and drones that conducted searches from the air – and ultimately discovered her remains.