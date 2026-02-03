Ski mountaineering is the newest Olympic sport. This Colorado athlete will help introduce it to viewers

The 2026 Winter Olympics begin this week, and a growing winter sport is about to make its Olympic debut in the coming days.

Ski mountaineering , often referred to as “skimo,” is a type of endurance racing that sees competitors ski uphill, climb uphill with skis on their backs, and then ski downhill multiple times in a race. Which sounds thrilling – and maybe exhausting, too.

Nikki LaRochelle , who lives in Breckenridge, is one of skimo’s most visible ambassadors. She’ll provide commentary for ski mountaineering events during broadcast of the winter games from Italy. She’ll be heard on Olympic Broadcasting Services , which beams the different events around the world.

Nikki was on the U.S. national skimo team about a decade ago. She joined Erin O’Toole to explain her passion for ski mountaineering, and what she’s excited to watch for in the upcoming Winter Games.