NPR News, Colorado Stories
In The NoCo

Changes to federal marijuana law could mean a boom for the cannabis industry. This CU tax expert explains why

By In The NoCo,
Brad Turner, Erin O'Toole
Published February 4, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2015 photo, jars of marijuana buds sit on the counter at the Denver Kush Club in north Denver. Colorado banking industry officials say as many as 35 banks and credit unions are quietly offering financial services to legal marijuana businesses in the state even as a bill that would make it easier to allow them to do business with the industry works its way through Congress.
David Zalubowski
/
AP

President Trump in December issued an executive order calling for the reclassification of marijuana, which is currently a Schedule I substance, to the less severe category of Schedule III. Cannabis is currently illegal according to federal regulators, even if states like Colorado say it’s legal to sell and use it.

The current Schedule I status also creates major limitations for dispensaries and other cannabis-related businesses. Taxes and fees from those companies are a major chunk of Colorado’s economy – generating about a quarter of a billion dollars in revenue last year. So a shift in federal law could have big economic impacts on those taxes and fees in states like Colorado.

University of Colorado law professor Sloan Speck examined the potential impacts in a recent essay in The Conversation. Sloan studies how tax laws change the way businesses operate.

He joined Erin O’Toole to talk about some of the unusual ways that tax law and cannabis interact, and to dig into some big questions about what could be next.

CU Law professor Sloan Speck, a man in a blue shirt and tie and a striped brown jacket, smiles in this photo
Courtesy Sloan Speck / CU School of Law

