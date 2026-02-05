© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In The NoCo

The Trump administration wants to dismantle NCAR. Colo. Rep. Joe Neguse has some ideas to prevent that

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published February 5, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
A large sandstone colored building.
Brennan Linsley
/
AP
FILE - A man rides a bike to work at a U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research facility in Boulder, Colo., Oct. 1, 2013.

One of the world’s leading climate research institutions – the National Center for Atmospheric Research, or NCAR – has been headquartered in Boulder since the 1950s.

Scientists there research everything from hurricanes and wildfires to how changing climate patterns affect our communities. NCAR's Mesa Laboratory in Boulder employs around 800 people.

In December, the Trump administration ordered the National Science Foundation, which provides funding for NCAR, to explore how it might dismantle NCAR.

This has raised alarms for members of Colorado's congressional delegation, especially in light of the Trump administration's targeting of other climate research, including NOAA and the National Weather Service.

Colorado Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse, whose district includes Boulder, is leading efforts to keep NCAR intact – and the scientists who work there in their jobs.

He joined Erin O’Toole to talk about his strategy to protect NCAR – and the political fight he says the Trump administration is picking with Colorado.

Colorado Democratic Congressman Joe Neguse, smiles for an official portrait wearing a light blue shirt, light blue tie and a dark blue suit jacket. An American flag is behind his right shoulder
Franmarie Metzler / U.S. House Office of Photography

