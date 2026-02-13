© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

CSU has a laboratory devoted to the study of chocolate. Here’s why it’s so irresistible, according to science

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published February 13, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Caitlin Clark, a woman with a black shirt with white stripes and a light gray cardigan and glasses, smiles in front of a few indoor sunflowers. She's a senior food scientist with CSU's Food Innovations Center who studies chocolate and fermentation.
Courtesy of Caitlin Clark / Colorado State University

Researcher Caitlin Clark has a job a lot of people would envy. Clark is a food scientist who oversees a laboratory devoted entirely to the study of chocolate – how it’s made, what makes it taste so good, and how to make new and better varieties of it.

She and her team, based at the Colorado State University Food Innovation Center in Denver, work to dream up new confections that hopefully will end up on grocery store shelves or, perhaps, in your box of Valentine’s Day chocolates.

Caitlin talked with Erin O’Toole last year about her work in the laboratory, and how her expertise in fermentation helped pave the way for her to become a chocolate researcher. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

Tags
In The NoCo Food & Food CultureScienceValentine's DayColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner