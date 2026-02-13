CSU has a laboratory devoted to the study of chocolate. Here’s why it’s so irresistible, according to science

Researcher Caitlin Clark has a job a lot of people would envy. Clark is a food scientist who oversees a laboratory devoted entirely to the study of chocolate – how it’s made, what makes it taste so good, and how to make new and better varieties of it.

She and her team, based at the Colorado State University Food Innovation Center in Denver, work to dream up new confections that hopefully will end up on grocery store shelves or, perhaps, in your box of Valentine’s Day chocolates.