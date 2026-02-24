Colorado’s craft breweries hit a rough patch in recent years. Here’s why a brighter future may lie ahead

Listeners of a certain age: Do you remember how great Colorado’s craft beer scene used to be?

The late 1990s and early 2000s saw hundreds of small breweries and taprooms spring up in communities across the state. But in the last five years, around 140 breweries, taprooms and brewpubs have closed, including 40 that shuttered in 2025 alone.

And while that still leaves more than 400 breweries across Colorado, the trend has many wondering if the market for craft beer is going flat.

Our guest today views this as a sign of an industry maturing and settling into its next phase. Jeff York is a professor of entrepreneurship at CU Boulder's Leeds School of Business, and he co-hosts a podcast about craft beer called Creative Distillation .

He joined Erin O'Toole to talk about how Colorado's local brewers can adapt to the changing landscape – and why it ultimately could be a good thing for beer lovers.