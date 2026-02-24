© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In The NoCo

Colorado’s craft breweries hit a rough patch in recent years. Here’s why a brighter future may lie ahead

By
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published February 24, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
Lucas Brady Woods
KUNC

Listeners of a certain age: Do you remember how great Colorado’s craft beer scene used to be?

The late 1990s and early 2000s saw hundreds of small breweries and taprooms spring up in communities across the state. But in the last five years, around 140 breweries, taprooms and brewpubs have closed, including 40 that shuttered in 2025 alone.

And while that still leaves more than 400 breweries across Colorado, the trend has many wondering if the market for craft beer is going flat.

Our guest today views this as a sign of an industry maturing and settling into its next phase. Jeff York is a professor of entrepreneurship at CU Boulder's Leeds School of Business, and he co-hosts a podcast about craft beer called Creative Distillation.

He joined Erin O'Toole to talk about how Colorado's local brewers can adapt to the changing landscape – and why it ultimately could be a good thing for beer lovers.

In The NoCo Craft BeerBreweriesEntrepreneurshipUniversity of Colorado (CU)
In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
