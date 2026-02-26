© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

‘Fast fires’ are more destructive than typical wildfires. Researchers say they’re becoming more common

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published February 26, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
A home in the Enclave Circle neighborhood in Louisville burns on Dec. 31, 2021, after the Marshall Fire tore through.
Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun
A home in the Enclave Circle neighborhood in Louisville burns on Dec. 31, 2021, after the Marshall Fire tore through.

We often think of destructive wildfires in terms of their size and the damage they cause: the number of acres burned or buildings destroyed.

But emerging research says not all major wildfires belong in the same category.

Some wildfires ignite and spread explosively. They move so swiftly that firefighting crews simply can’t keep up. The 2021 Marshall Fire, which scorched about a thousand homes in Boulder County, is one recent example of what experts call a “fast fire.”

And this more destructive type of wildfire is becoming more common in a hotter, drier and more densely populated American West.

Virginia Iglesias is an environmental scientist and director of Earth Lab at the University of Colorado Boulder. She studies fast fires. She joined Erin O'Toole to talk about what makes fast fires especially dangerous – and how we might respond differently to them.

Courtesy Virginia Iglesias

Tags
In The NoCo wildfireEnvironmentMarshall FireUniversity of Colorado (CU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner