Why is the lesser prairie-chicken in decline – and why were its federal protections removed?

A bit of regional science news may have slipped past you last week.

You could be forgiven if you missed the Trump administration's announcement that it's removing federal protections from a bird species known as the lesser prairie-chicken.

It roams the southern Great Plains, including southeast Colorado. It makes a sound known as “booming” when it dances as part of its distinctive mating ritual.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s decision to remove threatened and endangered species protections for the bird comes after farming and oil and gas trade groups complained about those restrictions.

Sometimes it can feel a little abstract when you hear about a threatened species having its protections downgraded. But today, we thought we'd offer a primer on what’s special about this unusual bird, and why its numbers have declined in recent decades.

David Pavlacky is a senior research scientist with Bird Conservancy of the Rockies who studies and works to preserve lesser prairie-chicken populations. He joined Erin O'Toole to talk about the bird, and why many find it fascinating.

This episode includes lesser prairie-chicken audio by Andrew Spencer, courtesy of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Macaulay Library.