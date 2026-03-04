© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why is the lesser prairie-chicken in decline – and why were its federal protections removed?

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published March 4, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
a lesser prairie chicken stands on a grassy field. the bird is brown and white, with deep orange coloring at its neck
A bit of regional science news may have slipped past you last week.

You could be forgiven if you missed the Trump administration's announcement that it's removing federal protections from a bird species known as the lesser prairie-chicken.

It roams the southern Great Plains, including southeast Colorado. It makes a sound known as “booming” when it dances as part of its distinctive mating ritual.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s decision to remove threatened and endangered species protections for the bird comes after farming and oil and gas trade groups complained about those restrictions.

Sometimes it can feel a little abstract when you hear about a threatened species having its protections downgraded. But today, we thought we'd offer a primer on what’s special about this unusual bird, and why its numbers have declined in recent decades.

David Pavlacky is a senior research scientist with Bird Conservancy of the Rockies who studies and works to preserve lesser prairie-chicken populations. He joined Erin O'Toole to talk about the bird, and why many find it fascinating.

This episode includes lesser prairie-chicken audio by Andrew Spencer, courtesy of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Macaulay Library.

a Lesser Prairie Chicken stands on sandy soil. The bird is light gray and brown with orange coloring at its neck
WildlifeConservationU.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFWS)Trump Administration
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
