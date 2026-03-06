© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Can’t install solar panels on your roof? Smaller ‘balcony’ solar devices may be coming to Colorado

Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published March 6, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
solar panels on a balcony of a brick building in Germany
Yuma Solar / Unsplash
Solar panels on a balcony in Germany

Colorado could soon see a new wave of home solar power — but not in the form of the large solar panels you may see on rooftops around your neighborhood. Instead: Imagine slim, portable panels that you can attach to a porch or balcony and then plug into your wall.

Small-scale solar units like these are already popular in Europe. But they’re almost unheard of in the U.S., partly because of regulatory restrictions by power utilities but also because there aren’t many of these plug-in solar products on the market.

Not yet, at least.

A bill at the Colorado statehouse could clear the way for renters, condo owners and people who can’t afford a full rooftop system to buy these plug-in panels.

State lawmakers hope to see these systems available by the end of this year.

Reporter Michael Booth covers the environment for The Colorado Sun. He spoke with Erin O’Toole about how these tiny solar power units work, and how this might look in Colorado.

In The NoCo Solar PanelsRenewable EnergySolar EnergyColorado Legislature
