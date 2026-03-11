© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Allergy season started early this year. Here’s why – and how to find relief

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published March 11, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Joshua Manjgo
/
Unsplash

Runny noses. Red eyes. Sneezing and itching and grogginess. If it feels like your seasonal allergies have flared up earlier than usual, it's not your imagination.

This year’s warm, dry winter means some plants and trees are flowering – and producing pollen – even earlier than usual. That’s happening on top of what allergy experts say is a larger trend in which pollen season starts earlier and lasts longer each year than it did two or three decades ago.

So, how is allergy season evolving? And what are the best ways to find relief from the annoyance of watering eyes, itchy throat, or constant sneezing?

Dr. Levi Keller is an assistant professor in allergy and clinical immunology with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. He spoke with Erin O’Toole about what’s uniquely difficult for allergy sufferers this year.

Dr. Levi Keller, a man wearing glasses, a lavender tie, and a blue suit jacket, smiles in this photo
Courtesy Dr. Levi Keller / CU Anschutz

Tags
In The NoCo AllergiesClimateUniversity of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Campus
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner