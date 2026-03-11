Allergy season started early this year. Here’s why – and how to find relief

Runny noses. Red eyes. Sneezing and itching and grogginess. If it feels like your seasonal allergies have flared up earlier than usual, it's not your imagination.

This year’s warm, dry winter means some plants and trees are flowering – and producing pollen – even earlier than usual. That’s happening on top of what allergy experts say is a larger trend in which pollen season starts earlier and lasts longer each year than it did two or three decades ago.

So, how is allergy season evolving? And what are the best ways to find relief from the annoyance of watering eyes, itchy throat, or constant sneezing?

Dr. Levi Keller is an assistant professor in allergy and clinical immunology with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. He spoke with Erin O’Toole about what’s uniquely difficult for allergy sufferers this year.