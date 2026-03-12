Why a Colorado author set out to retell 'The Great Gatsby' from a different perspective

The Great Gatsby is classic American literature. F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel about wealth and longing has generally been celebrated ever since it was published in 1925.

But a Colorado author’s latest book asks you to consider the story from a different vantage point.

Writer Allyson Reedy recently published Mrs. Wilson’s Affair . It's told from the perspective of Myrtle Wilson – a tragic character who appears in just a handful of scenes in The Great Gatsby, and whom Fitzgerald presents in an unflattering light.

Reedy says she loves the original Gatsby – she's read it numerous times – but she thought Myrtle deserved more of a backstory and a little more empathy.

Reedy, who lives in Broomfield and also serves as restaurant critic for5280, spoke with Erin O’Toole in November about the novel. We’re listening back to that conversation today.