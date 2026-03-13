How a childcare shortage forces parents with babies to make tough choices in parts of rural Colorado

Colorado has a childcare shortage. Many childcare centers see more applications from families who need care than there are spaces available.

And for parents of infants, it’s worse: Ten rural Colorado counties don't have a single licensed childcare provider for babies under the age of 18 months.

That lack of licensed care options for infants in places like Leadville and Salida has forced some tough decisions for families. Some find neighbors or family members to watch their young kids. Some cut back on work hours or even drop out of the workforce entirely. Other parents rely on unlicensed, in-home providers to care for their babies.

So, what's causing the shortage – and how does that add to the housing and food costs that make life unaffordable for many rural and mountain town residents?