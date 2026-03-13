© 2026
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How a childcare shortage forces parents with babies to make tough choices in parts of rural Colorado

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published March 13, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
Toddlers have snack time in the Caterpillar classroom at the Bright Start Learning Center in Leadville. Although the requirement for toddler classrooms is a 1:5 teacher ratio (two teachers for 10 toddlers), Bright Start provides three teachers for 10 toddlers.
Claudia A. Garcia, Special to The Colorado Sun
Toddlers have snack time in the Caterpillar classroom at the Bright Start Learning Center in Leadville.

Colorado has a childcare shortage. Many childcare centers see more applications from families who need care than there are spaces available.

And for parents of infants, it’s worse: Ten rural Colorado counties don't have a single licensed childcare provider for babies under the age of 18 months.

That lack of licensed care options for infants in places like Leadville and Salida has forced some tough decisions for families. Some find neighbors or family members to watch their young kids. Some cut back on work hours or even drop out of the workforce entirely. Other parents rely on unlicensed, in-home providers to care for their babies.

So, what's causing the shortage – and how does that add to the housing and food costs that make life unaffordable for many rural and mountain town residents?

Colorado Sun reporter Jennifer Brown recently wrote about Colorado’s infant-care deserts. She joined Erin O’Toole to talk about what’s causing it, and what it might take to fix the problem.

In The NoCo ChildcareLeadvilleRural & Small Communities
