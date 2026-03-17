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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Colorado officials are taking an unusual step to prepare for a future public health crisis. Here’s why

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published March 17, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment labs, Feb. 14, 2022.
Hart Van Denburg
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CPR News
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment labs, Feb. 14, 2022.

Back in 1948, the U.S and other countries created a unique coalition: The World Health Organization was established to address global health challenges including disease outbreaks like the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the start of this year, the Trump administration formally withdrew the U.S. from the WHO. That withdrawal creates uncertainty over how the U.S., and individual states like Colorado, will track and respond to future outbreaks.

So, Colorado is trying a new tactic. Health officials have applied to join the WHO's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network – or GOARN – as an individual state.

Scientists and health officials say the move will put Colorado in a better position to respond to emerging diseases and will foster stronger public health policies across the state.

Reporter John Ingold has been following this story for The Colorado Sun. He joined Erin O'Toole to talk about the decision to join this global health network, and how it might help Coloradans prepare for the next health crisis.

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In The NoCo HealthColorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE)Public Health
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner