Colorado officials are taking an unusual step to prepare for a future public health crisis. Here’s why

Back in 1948, the U.S and other countries created a unique coalition: The World Health Organization was established to address global health challenges including disease outbreaks like the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the start of this year, the Trump administration formally withdrew the U.S. from the WHO. That withdrawal creates uncertainty over how the U.S., and individual states like Colorado, will track and respond to future outbreaks.

So, Colorado is trying a new tactic. Health officials have applied to join the WHO's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network – or GOARN – as an individual state.

Scientists and health officials say the move will put Colorado in a better position to respond to emerging diseases and will foster stronger public health policies across the state.