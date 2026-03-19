Fort Collins and Boulder may stop using Flock surveillance cameras. Here’s why they’re controversial

Drive through some communities in Colorado, and your movements may be monitored by a network of cameras that track your license plate.

A company called Flock Safety operates dozens of these cameras in Boulder, Denver and Fort Collins. They’ve quietly photographed millions of cars over the last year. And right now, these cities are grappling with the question of whether these cameras help fight crime – or are an abuse of privacy and civil liberties.

Denver leaders announced in February they would not renew the city’s contract with Flock. Officials in Boulder and Fort Collins are also considering dropping their use of Flock cameras after public opposition.

To better understand the debate over the cameras, we reached out to Steven Keener . He’s an assistant professor of criminology at Christopher Newport University in Virginia. Keener studies the use of Flock cameras across the U.S., including their effect on crime reduction and concerns over how the data is shared.

He joined Erin O’Toole to discuss how Flock data has been used by law enforcement, as well as some of the philosophical objections to the cameras.