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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Fort Collins and Boulder may stop using Flock surveillance cameras. Here’s why they’re controversial

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published March 19, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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A black camera is connected to a tall utility pole.
Quentin Young
/
Colorado Newsline
A Flock Safety license plate-reading camera is seen at Colfax Avenue and Franklin Street in Denver on Aug. 5, 2025.

Drive through some communities in Colorado, and your movements may be monitored by a network of cameras that track your license plate.

A company called Flock Safety operates dozens of these cameras in Boulder, Denver and Fort Collins. They’ve quietly photographed millions of cars over the last year. And right now, these cities are grappling with the question of whether these cameras help fight crime – or are an abuse of privacy and civil liberties.

Denver leaders announced in February they would not renew the city’s contract with Flock. Officials in Boulder and Fort Collins are also considering dropping their use of Flock cameras after public opposition.

To better understand the debate over the cameras, we reached out to Steven Keener. He’s an assistant professor of criminology at Christopher Newport University in Virginia. Keener studies the use of Flock cameras across the U.S., including their effect on crime reduction and concerns over how the data is shared.

He joined Erin O’Toole to discuss how Flock data has been used by law enforcement, as well as some of the philosophical objections to the cameras.

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In The NoCo Flock camerasPrivacyFlockLicense Plate Readers
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner