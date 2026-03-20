No, you shouldn’t plant a packet of unidentified seeds that show up in the mail. Yes, it’s a real concern

Mysterious, unsolicited packages are showing up in people's mailboxes in Colorado and several other states.

They appear to be sent from another country, often China. Labels on the packages suggest there’s a small piece of merchandise inside, like jewelry or some kind of wire connector.

Instead, recipients find packets of seeds inside – with no indication of what the seeds are, who sent them, or why. They may look similar to sunflower or pumpkinseeds. But state and federal agriculture officials recently warned people not to plant these mystery items.

Laura Pottorff is the Director of Colorado Seed Programs with Colorado State University. She joined Erin O’Toole to discuss the mystery of these odd packages, and what to do in case one arrives in your mailbox.

If this does happen, Laura mentioned that you should mail the unopened packet to the USDA office in Colorado at this address:

USDA APHIS PPQ

3950 North Lewiston Street, Suite 104

Aurora, CO 80011-1561

