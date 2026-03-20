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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

No, you shouldn’t plant a packet of unidentified seeds that show up in the mail. Yes, it’s a real concern

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published March 20, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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two clear plastic packets of white seeds lay on a desk beside packaging labels
Washington State Department of Agriculture

Mysterious, unsolicited packages are showing up in people's mailboxes in Colorado and several other states.

They appear to be sent from another country, often China. Labels on the packages suggest there’s a small piece of merchandise inside, like jewelry or some kind of wire connector.

Instead, recipients find packets of seeds inside – with no indication of what the seeds are, who sent them, or why. They may look similar to sunflower or pumpkinseeds. But state and federal agriculture officials recently warned people not to plant these mystery items.

Laura Pottorff is the Director of Colorado Seed Programs with Colorado State University. She joined Erin O’Toole to discuss the mystery of these odd packages, and what to do in case one arrives in your mailbox.

If this does happen, Laura mentioned that you should mail the unopened packet to the USDA office in Colorado at this address:

USDA APHIS PPQ
3950 North Lewiston Street, Suite 104
Aurora, CO 80011-1561

Tags
In The NoCo PlantsColorado State University (CSU)Colorado Department of AgricultureU.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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