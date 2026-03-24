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In The NoCo

These tiny, fossilized teeth found near Colorado Springs may rewrite our understanding of early mammal life

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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a tiny fossil of a primate tooth is held on the tip of a finger
Courtesy Jordan Crowell, Denver Museum of Nature and Science
A tiny fossilized tooth from an early primate species called Purgatorius, shown on the tip of a finger

A recent discovery by paleontologists working in Colorado is giving scientists a slightly revised history of primates. That’s the group of mammals that includes apes – and humans.

Scientists working at Corral Bluffs near Colorado Springs recently discovered tiny teeth and bone fragments belonging to a species called Purgatorius.

Purgatorius was an early and distant cousin of humans. It thrived 65 million years ago – not long after an asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs.

Purgatorius fossils had never been found as far south as Colorado before this recent dig. And scientists say the discovery suggests that, once dinosaurs were out of the picture, mammals may have thrived more quickly – and over a wider swath of the planet – than previously understood.

Jordan Crowell is a postdoctoral fellow with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, who worked with dozens of volunteers and other scientists on the dig near Colorado Springs. He joined Erin O’Toole to talk about what they found, and why scientists are excited by the discovery.

Jordan Crowell, Postdoctoral Fellow, Earth Sciences Department at Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
Richard M. Wicker
/
Denver Museum of Nature and Science
Jordan Crowell, Postdoctoral Fellow, Earth Sciences Department at Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

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In The NoCo PaleontologyfossilsDenver Museum of Nature and Science
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole