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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Fewer new moms are dying in Colorado from accidental overdoses. This doctor thinks she knows why

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Dr. Kaylin Klie, a woman with short blonde hair, wearing a necklace and a sleeveless black shirt smiles in a photo
Courtesy of Dr. Kaylin Klie

Across Colorado, fewer pregnant women and new moms are dying from accidental overdoses. The number of maternal overdose deaths dropped from 20 in the year 2020 to 8 deaths just three years later. That's a 60% reduction in the most recent years for which data is available.

Why that's happening isn’t totally clear. But a doctor who specializes in addiction treatment during pregnancy has a theory that involves Naloxone. That’s an over-the-counter medication that can stop or reverse the symptoms of an overdose by people who use opioids, including heroin or some painkillers.

Naloxone has become more widely distributed in recent years, but it's not without controversy. Proponents say it saves lives, while some feel it enables or perpetuates drug abuse.

Dr. Kaylin Klie, an associate professor of family medicine at CU Anschutz Medical Campus, thinks Naloxone may be behind the decline in maternal overdoses. She wrote about that in a recent piece for The Conversation. She spoke with Erin O’Toole about her hypothesis – and what it says about how we address addiction.

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In The NoCo Maternal MortalityOpioidsNaloxoneUniversity of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Campus
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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