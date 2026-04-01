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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Some effects of climate change are already here in Colorado. Here’s what experts are seeing

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 1, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Matt McCombs, Colorado State Forester, walks among Ponderosa pine trees, many of them dead or dying from pine beetle infestation on February 19, 2026 in Idaho Springs.
Kathryn Scott
/
Special to The Colorado Sun
Matt McCombs, Colorado State Forester, walks among Ponderosa pine trees, many of them dead or dying from pine beetle infestation on February 19, 2026 in Idaho Springs.

Climate change in Colorado isn’t just an abstract idea. We can see the effects now.

Cities have already imposed summer watering limits. Snowpack is at record lows, and some ski resorts are closing early this season. Governor Jared Polis recently activated the state's drought task force with a warning that Colorado is in the middle of its warmest year on record.

Colorado Sun environment reporter Michael Booth recently wrote a piece exploring ten visible signs that climate change is happening now in Colorado – including the challenges farmers are facing, and how drought is affecting Colorado’s iconic Ponderosa pine forests.

Michael spoke with Erin O'Toole about why he set out to write the story, and why some experts are hopeful about possible solutions.

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In The NoCo Climate ChangeDrought Task ForceEnvironment
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner