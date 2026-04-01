Some effects of climate change are already here in Colorado. Here’s what experts are seeing

Climate change in Colorado isn’t just an abstract idea. We can see the effects now.

Cities have already imposed summer watering limits. Snowpack is at record lows, and some ski resorts are closing early this season. Governor Jared Polis recently activated the state's drought task force with a warning that Colorado is in the middle of its warmest year on record.

Colorado Sun environment reporter Michael Booth recently wrote a piece exploring ten visible signs that climate change is happening now in Colorado – including the challenges farmers are facing, and how drought is affecting Colorado’s iconic Ponderosa pine forests.

Michael spoke with Erin O'Toole about why he set out to write the story, and why some experts are hopeful about possible solutions.

