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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A new documentary examines how one Colorado mountain town navigates neighborly disagreements

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 8, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Dan and Lexy Mead sit on a wood block with a barn and several old motorcycles behind them. Dan has a reddish-blonde beard and sunglasses and wears a black hoodie and dark jeans. Lexy wears jeans, a wide-brimmed hat, and a shirt that says "lovers gonna love."
Graham Willoughy
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Courtesy of Innbo Shim / Creede, USA
Dan and Lexy Mead, in a scene from the documentary 'Creede, USA'

Creede is a small, former silver mining town in the heart of a canyon in the San Juan mountains. It has about 300 full-time residents. Just about everywhere you look, you see reminders of the area's mining heritage – including the abandoned mines that surround the town.

One thing sets Creede apart from other mining towns in Colorado: It has a thriving local theater scene.

In the 1960s, as the silver mining industry began to die out, The Creede Repertory Theatre opened with a handful of theater students. Sixty years later there's still some tension between the free-spirited thespians who visit each summer — and the locals who work as ranchers or outfitters.

Yet, somehow, they coexist. That dynamic – and how everyone gets along with one another — drew filmmakers Kahane Corn Cooperman and Innbo Shim to make the new documentary Creede, USA.

The film will be screened this Saturday as part of Colorado State University's ACT Human Rights Film Festival in Fort Collins. Ahead of the film festival’s opening, Kahane and Innbo joined Erin O’Toole to talk about the film, and what they think other communities could learn from Creede about civility and kindness.

The ACT Human Rights Film Festival runs Thursday through Sunday at various locations in Fort Collins. Creede, USA will be shown at the Lyric Cinema Saturday evening, with a filmmaker Q & A afterward. Find the full schedule here.

A man on horseback rides past the Creede Repertory Theater and the Creede Motel and restaurant
1 of 3  — Billy rides past CRT.jpg
A man on horseback rides past the Creede Repertory Theatre in a scene from the documentary 'Creede, USA'
Graham Willoughy / Creede, USA
three men participate in a mining competition in Creede, Colorado. One shirtless man wields a large pickaxe
2 of 3  — 3. mining comp.png
Competitors participate in Creede's annual "Days of '92" mining competition, a celebration of the town's mining history
Matt Corliss / Creede, USA
Six actors pretend to listen with their ears against a wall as part of the play "Clue" at the Creede Repertory Theater in Creede, Colorado
3 of 3  — 5. Clue.png
A scene from Creede Repertory Theatre's performance of 'Clue'
Jilann Spitzmiller / Creede, USA

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In The NoCo Film FestivalDirector Interviewspolitical discussions
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner