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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How a CU researcher’s team is hunting for water in craters on the moon – and what they’ve found so far

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 15, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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craters on the moon
NASA
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NASA
In this image provided by NASA, the Artemis II crew photographed the Moon's craters on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Scientists have known for years that the moon holds traces of water. That water could be invaluable for future space exploration, as ingredients for rocket fuel, or perhaps by providing water for a colony on the moon one day.

But exactly where that water is remains something of a mystery.

A new study led by University of Colorado researchers is helping to solve part of that mystery, by pinpointing where frozen water might be.

Paul Hayne is a planetary scientist at CU Boulder's Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics. He’s part of the research team, which published their findings earlier this month in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Paul joined Erin O'Toole to help explain what we know about the moon’s hidden water, how his work ties into NASA’s Artemis program, and how the research might one day help establish a base on the moon.

Paul Hayne, a man in a checked shirt with a JPL Mars Rover ID badge.
Courtesy Paul Hayne / CU Boulder

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In The NoCo SpaceScienceCU Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space PhysicsNational Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner