How a CU researcher’s team is hunting for water in craters on the moon – and what they’ve found so far

Scientists have known for years that the moon holds traces of water. That water could be invaluable for future space exploration, as ingredients for rocket fuel , or perhaps by providing water for a colony on the moon one day.

But exactly where that water is remains something of a mystery.

A new study led by University of Colorado researchers is helping to solve part of that mystery, by pinpointing where frozen water might be.

Paul Hayne is a planetary scientist at CU Boulder's Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics . He’s part of the research team, which published their findings earlier this month in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Paul joined Erin O'Toole to help explain what we know about the moon’s hidden water, how his work ties into NASA’s Artemis program, and how the research might one day help establish a base on the moon.