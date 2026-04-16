How youth mentoring inspired a Colorado author’s new science fiction novel
Colorado author Collin Irish writes science fiction and fantasy. And while his new book includes imaginative storylines set in space, its inspiration came from a more personal place: Collin’s writing drew from his work as a volunteer youth mentor.
Collin works with some young men to help them better understand themselves through the use of storytelling and fairy tales. It’s part of a program based in Boulder called Rocky Mountain Rites.
His new novel Messenger grew out of that mentoring work. It blends fairytale, fantasy, and science fiction to explore the challenges of growing up in a modern world filled with uncertainty.
Collin, who lives in Lakewood, spoke with Erin O’Toole about how his experience as a mentor shaped Messenger, and his approach to writing.
Read an excerpt from Messenger that appeared in the Colorado Sun.