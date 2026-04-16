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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How youth mentoring inspired a Colorado author’s new science fiction novel

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 16, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Collin Irish, a Colorado writer, wears a blue button down shirt and stands in front of an evergreen tree
Courtesy Collin Irish

Colorado author Collin Irish writes science fiction and fantasy. And while his new book includes imaginative storylines set in space, its inspiration came from a more personal place: Collin’s writing drew from his work as a volunteer youth mentor.

Collin works with some young men to help them better understand themselves through the use of storytelling and fairy tales. It’s part of a program based in Boulder called Rocky Mountain Rites.

His new novel Messenger grew out of that mentoring work. It blends fairytale, fantasy, and science fiction to explore the challenges of growing up in a modern world filled with uncertainty.

Collin, who lives in Lakewood, spoke with Erin O’Toole about how his experience as a mentor shaped Messenger, and his approach to writing.

Read an excerpt from Messenger that appeared in the Colorado Sun.

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In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner