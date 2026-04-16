How youth mentoring inspired a Colorado author’s new science fiction novel

Colorado author Collin Irish writes science fiction and fantasy. And while his new book includes imaginative storylines set in space, its inspiration came from a more personal place: Collin’s writing drew from his work as a volunteer youth mentor.

Collin works with some young men to help them better understand themselves through the use of storytelling and fairy tales. It’s part of a program based in Boulder called Rocky Mountain Rites .

His new novel Messenger grew out of that mentoring work. It blends fairytale, fantasy, and science fiction to explore the challenges of growing up in a modern world filled with uncertainty.

Collin , who lives in Lakewood, spoke with Erin O’Toole about how his experience as a mentor shaped Messenger, and his approach to writing.