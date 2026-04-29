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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

This CU professor looked into how political news on TikTok shapes young voters’ views. Here’s what he found

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 29, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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a hand holds a phone with several social media apps including X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and YouTube
Photo by Berke Citak
/
Unsplash

TikTok has become a go-to source for news, especially for younger audiences.

But short-form videos on the social network don’t look or sound much like traditional journalism. Users see a stream of bite-size videos that favor strong opinions and controversy over nuance and depth.

So, how does consuming political content on TikTok actually affect young people?

Michaelangelo Landgrave is a political scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder, and co-author of a new study that looked into that question. He and his fellow researchers found that TikTok may not change young voters' political views– but it does tend to make them feel more angry, sad or anxious about the world.

They recently published their findings in the journal Political Studies Review.

Michaelangelo spoke with Erin O’Toole about the study, which he said was partly inspired by seeing his students use TikTok and other social media far more than traditional news outlets.

Michaelangelo Landgrave, a man wearing dark-framed glasses, a yellow sweater and a yellow bow tie, smiles for a photo.
Courtesy Michaelangelo Landgrave / CU Boulder

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In The NoCo Social MediaPoliticsYouth VoteUniversity of Colorado Boulder
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner