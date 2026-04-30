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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A unique mission to save coral from a devastating disease – and the Coloradans helping to make it happen

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published April 30, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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several varieties of coral in a saltwater tank at the Butterfly Pavilion in Denver
Courtesy Butterfly Pavilion

It's one of the more unusual exhibits on display at the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster.

Stroll past the colorful butterflies and other insects, and you'll find a 250-gallon saltwater tank. It houses part of a nationwide collaboration to save a badly damaged coral reef found off the coast of Florida.

The rescue project began in 2020 after a coalition of zoos and aquariums teamed up to house and grow coral in response to a disease that spread across the underwater habitat off Florida.

The Butterfly Pavilion stepped up to be part of the project. Six years in, we wanted to hear how a coral colony ended up in Colorado and what challenges its handlers overcame along the way.

Sara Stevens is a marine biologist who manages the coral ark project for the Butterfly Pavilion. She spoke with Erin O’Toole about this unusual rescue mission.

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In The NoCo ResearchOceansZoos
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole