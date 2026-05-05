How games that used ancient dice shaped trade and diplomacy across North America, according to a CSU archaeologist

An ancient collection of dice discovered by archaeologists might rewrite the history of how humans have understood mathematical concepts like probability.

A new Colorado State University study examined the earliest known dice in human history. Native American hunter-gatherers across the western U.S. first used the dice as early as12,000 years ago.

Robert Madden , the CSU researcher behind the finding, says these dice weren't just for entertainment. They were tools of commerce. They helped people barter and trade goods – and also helped shape early thinking about probability and other math concepts.