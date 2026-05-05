© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How games that used ancient dice shaped trade and diplomacy across North America, according to a CSU archaeologist

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published May 5, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Some of the earliest known examples of dice come from Native Americans. Examples E and G were found at the Lindenmeier site in Northern Colorado.
Courtesy Robert Madden / Colorado State University
Some of the earliest known examples of dice come from Native Americans. Examples E and G were found at the Lindenmeier site in Northern Colorado.

An ancient collection of dice discovered by archaeologists might rewrite the history of how humans have understood mathematical concepts like probability.

A new Colorado State University study examined the earliest known dice in human history. Native American hunter-gatherers across the western U.S. first used the dice as early as12,000 years ago.

Robert Madden, the CSU researcher behind the finding, says these dice weren't just for entertainment. They were tools of commerce. They helped people barter and trade goods – and also helped shape early thinking about probability and other math concepts.

Robert spoke with Erin O’Toole about the discovery and what it reveals about humanity’s long-running fascination with games of chance.

Tags
In The NoCo ResearchNative AmericansColorado HistoryGamingColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner