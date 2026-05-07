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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Will rain from El Niño save Colorado from severe drought? We asked a climatologist

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published May 7, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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An image from NOAA shows the weather pattern an El Nino would create over North America
NOAA / Climate.gov
An image from NOAA shows the weather pattern an El Nino would create over North America

The promise of the weather phenomenon known as El Niño.

Don’t let this week’s spring snowstorm fool you: Mountain snowpack across Colorado's high country is dismal, and much of the state is in a persistent drought. Which means less water in reservoirs and dry conditions that are ripe for wildfire this summer.

But there’s one potential bright spot: Forecasters are predicting an especially strong El Niño in the months ahead.

El Niño is a climate pattern that can reshape weather across the West – and potentially bring badly needed rainstorms. But how soon will it get here? And are we pinning too many hopes on El Niño?

To learn more, we reached out to Colorado’s State Climatologist and Professor of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University Russ Schumacher. He told Erin O'Toole that an El Niño could bring some needed relief to the parched Front Range by early fall.

Russ Schumacher, a man wearing a blue and white checked shirt, is Associate Professor of Atmospheric Science, and Colorado State Climatologist, Colorado State University.
John Eisele
/
CSU Photography
Russ Schumacher, Associate Professor of Atmospheric Science, Director of the Climate Center and Colorado State Climatologist, Colorado State University

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In The NoCo DroughtEl NinoColorado WeatherClimateColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner