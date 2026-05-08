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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Drought-tolerant plants can help keep your garden beautiful when moisture is scarce. Here’s where to begin

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published May 8, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Erin O'Toole and Deryn Davidson sit in light brown chairs on a stage, discussing drought-tolerant landscaping
Holland Andringa
/
KUNC
KUNC's Erin O'Toole interviews Deryn Davidson, a sustainable landscape specialist with CSU Extension, about how to help keep plants healthy and thriving after a dry winter. The interview was part of a live In The NoCo episode taping on April 23, 2026.

Unless you have nothing but cacti in your yard, your plants and garden are going to need extra help this summer.

In addition to the heat, your plants will have to cope with less moisture than usual. While this week’s snowstorm brought a bit of relief, it won’t be enough to compensate for a very dry winter. So ,our guest today offers tips to help – and explains the science behind keeping plants healthy in a dry year.

Deryn Davidson is a sustainable landscape specialist with CSU Extension. She often answers questions from the public about native and drought-tolerant plants and xeriscaping. And she sees this moment as an opportunity to rethink how we choose to landscape in our arid climate.

Deryn spoke with Erin O’Toole in an onstage interview last month at In The NoCo’s first live episode taping.

Planning a more drought-tolerant garden this year? Check out CSU Extension’s recommendations for perennials and other plants.

And get expert advice on lawn care in this live conversation with Alison O’Connor, a turf grass specialist with CSU Extension.

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In The NoCo XeriscapePlantsDroughtColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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