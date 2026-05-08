Drought-tolerant plants can help keep your garden beautiful when moisture is scarce. Here’s where to begin

Unless you have nothing but cacti in your yard, your plants and garden are going to need extra help this summer.

In addition to the heat, your plants will have to cope with less moisture than usual. While this week’s snowstorm brought a bit of relief, it won’t be enough to compensate for a very dry winter. So ,our guest today offers tips to help – and explains the science behind keeping plants healthy in a dry year.

Deryn Davidson is a sustainable landscape specialist with CSU Extension. She often answers questions from the public about native and drought-tolerant plants and xeriscaping. And she sees this moment as an opportunity to rethink how we choose to landscape in our arid climate.

Deryn spoke with Erin O’Toole in an onstage interview last month at In The NoCo’s first live episode taping.

Planning a more drought-tolerant garden this year? Check out CSU Extension’s recommendations for perennials and other plants .