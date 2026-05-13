Do immigration arrests and deportations help American workers? A CU economist says no

In the second Trump administration, we've seen deportations surge, along with some very visible operations by ICE agents — nationally and in Colorado.

One argument — maybe an assumption — for deportations goes something like this: They will help American workers. Arresting and deporting workers who are in the country without legal status clears up space on the payroll for jobs that can go to American citizens instead.

A new study by a University of Colorado economist calls that assumption into question. It looked at what happens to companies who lose workers without legal status due to immigration enforcement.

The study found that not only did those companies lose the workers targeted by ICE, but they also had fewer jobs available for workers who are citizens. Because those companies affected by raids tended to contract, which actually means fewer job opportunities for U.S. -born workers.

Chloe East , the economist who led the study at CU Joined Erin O’Toole to talk about the research.

The CU study has generated national interest — including pushback from the White House, which dismissed the research in a Washington Post story last week.