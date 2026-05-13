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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Do immigration arrests and deportations help American workers? A CU economist says no

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published May 13, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Multiple people in camouflage and tactical gear carry rifles outside of a large building.
David Zalubowski
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Courtesy Chloe East / University of Colorado

In the second Trump administration, we've seen deportations surge, along with some very visible operations by ICE agents — nationally and in Colorado.

One argument — maybe an assumption — for deportations goes something like this: They will help American workers. Arresting and deporting workers who are in the country without legal status clears up space on the payroll for jobs that can go to American citizens instead.

A new study by a University of Colorado economist calls that assumption into question. It looked at what happens to companies who lose workers without legal status due to immigration enforcement.

The study found that not only did those companies lose the workers targeted by ICE, but they also had fewer jobs available for workers who are citizens. Because those companies affected by raids tended to contract, which actually means fewer job opportunities for U.S. -born workers.

Chloe East, the economist who led the study at CU Joined Erin O’Toole to talk about the research.

The CU study has generated national interest — including pushback from the White House, which dismissed the research in a Washington Post story last week.

A woman with short brown hair and glasses stands outside and smiles for the camera.
Courtesy Chloe East / CU Boulder

Tags
In The NoCo ImmigrationEconomicsU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)University of Colorado (CU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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