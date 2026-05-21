The Pentagon wants to operate a nuclear microreactor in Colorado. Here’s what that might look like

A small nuclear reactor proposed by the Pentagon may be a reality soon in Aurora.

The proposed microreactor would power Buckley Space Force Base and give the site a steady source of electricity.

But it would look different – and operate at a smaller scale – than the nuclear reactors built a few decades ago. Rather than a large energy plant with cooling towers that jut into the sky, this small reactor would fit inside a semi-trailer.

The Buckley project is one of three microreactors proposed for military bases around the country. Even so, nuclear energy, and the radioactive byproducts associated with it, make many people uneasy.

So we reached out to Thomas Albrecht for some context. He's a professor at Colorado School of Mines who studies the chemistry of nuclear materials and the long-term storage of nuclear waste. He spoke with Erin O’Toole about how microreactors operate, and why nearby Aurora residents shouldn’t be worried.