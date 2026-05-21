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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

The Pentagon wants to operate a nuclear microreactor in Colorado. Here’s what that might look like

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published May 21, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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An image of a torso of someone wearing a military uniform that has a patch that says "U.S. Space Force"
Staff Sgt. Kayla White
/
U.S. Air Force Central Command Public Affairs
FILE - In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, Capt. Ryan Vickers stands for a photo to display his new service tapes after taking his oath of office to transfer from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 1, 2020.

A small nuclear reactor proposed by the Pentagon may be a reality soon in Aurora.

The proposed microreactor would power Buckley Space Force Base and give the site a steady source of electricity.

But it would look different – and operate at a smaller scale – than the nuclear reactors built a few decades ago. Rather than a large energy plant with cooling towers that jut into the sky, this small reactor would fit inside a semi-trailer.

The Buckley project is one of three microreactors proposed for military bases around the country. Even so, nuclear energy, and the radioactive byproducts associated with it, make many people uneasy.

So we reached out to Thomas Albrecht for some context. He's a professor at Colorado School of Mines who studies the chemistry of nuclear materials and the long-term storage of nuclear waste. He spoke with Erin O’Toole about how microreactors operate, and why nearby Aurora residents shouldn’t be worried.

Thomas Albrecht, a School of Mines professor wearing a black and green polo shirt, stands outside with trees in the background
Courtesy Thomas Albrecht / Colorado School of Mines

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In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole