Protecting plants from insects could be extra challenging in Colorado this summer. Here’s how to approach it

Some uninvited guests are coming for a visit.

The warm, dry weather in recent months led many insects to emerge early this spring . And for your plants, that’s bad news – because plants are especially vulnerable to damage when moisture is scarce.

So, as Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, today’s guest will introduce you to some of the bugs who are coming for your plants.

Karim Gharbi is a horticulture specialist with CSU Extension who also studies insects and how they interact with plants. And he’s a frequent In The NoCo guest. He spoke with Erin O’Toole onstage at a recent In The NoCo live episode taping, and shared a few simple strategies to help protect your plants.