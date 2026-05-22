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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Protecting plants from insects could be extra challenging in Colorado this summer. Here’s how to approach it

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published May 22, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Erin O'Toole and Karim Gharbi sit in armchairs behind microphones on a stage
Holland Andringa
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KUNC
KUNC's Erin O'Toole interviews Karim Gharbi, a horticulture and insect expert with CSU Extension, about how to help protect your plants and trees from hungry insects after a dry winter. The interview was part of a live In The NoCo episode taping on April 23, 2026 in Fort Collins.

Some uninvited guests are coming for a visit.

The warm, dry weather in recent months led many insects to emerge early this spring. And for your plants, that’s bad news – because plants are especially vulnerable to damage when moisture is scarce.

So, as Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, today’s guest will introduce you to some of the bugs who are coming for your plants.

Karim Gharbi is a horticulture specialist with CSU Extension who also studies insects and how they interact with plants. And he’s a frequent In The NoCo guest. He spoke with Erin O’Toole onstage at a recent In The NoCo live episode taping, and shared a few simple strategies to help protect your plants.

CSU Extension has information and helpful resources on Japanese beetle, Emerald Ash Borer and other insects that harm trees and plants.

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In The NoCo InsectsPlantsTreesDroughtColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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