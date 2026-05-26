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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Goodbye fenceposts? How virtual fences are transforming ranching in Colorado

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published May 26, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Lloyd Calvert, livestock and agriculture manager for The High Lonesome Ranch of De Beque, walks toward a cow wearing a virtual fence collar on one of the ranch's grazing permits east of Colorado Highway 139.
Gretel Daugherty
/
Special to the Colorado Sun
A man wearing a baseball cap walks toward a black cow that's wearing a virtual fence collar with some western Colorado mountains in the background

More Colorado ranchers are using satellite technology to manage their livestock across vast, rugged landscapes — without having to put up miles of physical fence.

Virtual fencing uses GPS-enabled collars to allow ranchers to guide their cattle and keep them within invisible boundaries, using a mobile phone or computer.

Ranchers who use virtual fencing say it’s relatively cheap and helps them keep tabs on
their herds. And it may help ranchers coexist with wolves and other predators.

So, are ranch hands – and fence posts – endangered in the West?

Tracy Ross of The Colorado Sun interviewed several ranchers about the technology. She talked with Erin O’Toole about how virtual fencing works and why it appeals to ranchers.

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In The NoCo RanchingTechnologyConservationRegenerative Agriculture
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner