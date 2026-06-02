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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

The soldiers who trained at Camp Hale played a decisive role in World War II. A new exhibit explores their legacy

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published June 2, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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10th Mountain Division soldiers at Camp Hale participating in weapons training. 1943-1944.
Denver Public Library / History Colorado
10th Mountain Division soldiers at Camp Hale participating in weapons training. 1943-1944.

During World War II, the U.S. Army built a unique training ground in the mountains outside Leadville.

At Camp Hale, soldiers in what would become the 10th Mountain Division trained for combat in extreme alpine conditions. And that led to key victories for Allied forces in the mountains of Europe. After the war, some of the soldiers returned to Colorado and helped launch the state’s ski industry.

A new History Colorado exhibit called Winter Warriors explores the legacy of Camp Hale and its impact on surrounding communities. It’s on display at the Healey House Museum in Leadville.

With Colorado celebrating 150 years of statehood this year, we wanted to learn more about this fascinating piece of the state’s history. So we reached out to Sydney Mauck, History Colorado's Anschutz Military Collections specialist.

She talked with Erin O'Toole about the U.S. Army’s first, and only, winter warfare division – and the pivotal role of these "soldiers on skis" in World War II.

10th Mountain Division soldiers trained for a range of mountaineering skills at Camp Hale. A black and white photo shows two men suspended on a rope, upside down over a canyon in the mountains
1 of 4  — CampHale rock climbing img70.jpg
10th Mountain Division soldiers trained for a range of mountaineering skills at Camp Hale
Denver Public Library / History Colorado
Women’s Army Corps detachment being sworn in at Camp Hale. 1943-1944.
2 of 4  — CSM 2017.29.91 womens army corps.jpeg
Women’s Army Corps detachment being sworn in at Camp Hale. 1943-1944.
Colorado Snowsports Museum / History Colorado
Company F, 86th Mountain Infantry Regiment, in formation at Camp Hale. 1943-1944
3 of 4  — 2020.44.05 company F.jpeg
Company F, 86th Mountain Infantry Regiment, in formation at Camp Hale. 1943-1944
History Colorado
In this black and white historical photo, soldiers in the 10th Mountain Division train with a Snow Weasel, a small tank-like vehicle. Colorado mountains are in the background
4 of 4  — TMD-613 Snow Weasel and troops.jpeg
Troops at Camp Hale trained between 1943 and 1944 with an M29 Cargo Carrier known as a "Snow Weasel."
Denver Public Library

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In The NoCo Colorado HistoryU.S. ArmyWorld War IIHistory Colorado
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner