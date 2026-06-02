The soldiers who trained at Camp Hale played a decisive role in World War II. A new exhibit explores their legacy

During World War II, the U.S. Army built a unique training ground in the mountains outside Leadville.

At Camp Hale, soldiers in what would become the 10th Mountain Division trained for combat in extreme alpine conditions. And that led to key victories for Allied forces in the mountains of Europe. After the war, some of the soldiers returned to Colorado and helped launch the state’s ski industry.

A new History Colorado exhibit called Winter Warriors explores the legacy of Camp Hale and its impact on surrounding communities. It’s on display at the Healey House Museum in Leadville.

With Colorado celebrating 150 years of statehood this year, we wanted to learn more about this fascinating piece of the state’s history. So we reached out to Sydney Mauck, History Colorado's Anschutz Military Collections specialist.

She talked with Erin O'Toole about the U.S. Army’s first, and only, winter warfare division – and the pivotal role of these "soldiers on skis" in World War II.