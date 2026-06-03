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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

From innovative gear to the ski industry, how soldiers from Colorado’s Camp Hale transformed outdoor recreation

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published June 3, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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10th Mountain Division soldiers took a Busman’s Holiday to climb Crestone Needle. 1943-1944.
Denver Public Library / History Colorado
10th Mountain Division soldiers took a Busman’s Holiday to climb Crestone Needle. 1943-1944.

The soldiers who trained in Colorado for alpine combat in World War II helped turn the tide of the war. And later, many of them changed outdoor recreation in Colorado as we know it.

The U.S. Army built Camp Hale in the high country near Leadville. Thousands of soldiers there trained for skiing, rock climbing and other elements of high-altitude combat.

But the story of Camp Hale and the 10thMountain Division didn’t end there. After the war, many of those veterans became trailblazers in the outdoor sports world. Some became athletes; others started ski resorts or recreation companies, while others helped invent or redesign outdoor gear.

A new History Colorado exhibit now open in Leadville highlights the soldiers of Camp Hale, and the post-war contributions that the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division made to Colorado’s outdoor recreation economy and culture.

Sydney Mauck is History Colorado's Anschutz Military Collections specialist. She spoke with Erin O’Toole about Camp Hale’s enduring legacy.

If you enjoyed this conversation, check out Part 1 of the discussion about the soldiers who trained at Camp Hale.

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In The NoCo Colorado HistoryWorld War IISki ResortsOutdoor RecreationHistory Colorado
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner