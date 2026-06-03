From innovative gear to the ski industry, how soldiers from Colorado’s Camp Hale transformed outdoor recreation

The soldiers who trained in Colorado for alpine combat in World War II helped turn the tide of the war. And later, many of them changed outdoor recreation in Colorado as we know it.

The U.S. Army built Camp Hale in the high country near Leadville. Thousands of soldiers there trained for skiing, rock climbing and other elements of high-altitude combat.

But the story of Camp Hale and the 10thMountain Division didn’t end there. After the war, many of those veterans became trailblazers in the outdoor sports world. Some became athletes; others started ski resorts or recreation companies, while others helped invent or redesign outdoor gear.

A new History Colorado exhibit now open in Leadville highlights the soldiers of Camp Hale, and the post-war contributions that the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division made to Colorado’s outdoor recreation economy and culture.

Sydney Mauck is History Colorado's Anschutz Military Collections specialist. She spoke with Erin O’Toole about Camp Hale’s enduring legacy.