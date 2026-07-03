© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A new ‘Colorado Dream’ season explores defining moments from 150 years of state history

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleStephanie DanielBrad Turner
Published July 3, 2026 at 4:10 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A black and white photo of a three story brick building. The sign on top of the building reads 'Agriculturist and Stock Journal Office'. There is a sign that wraps around one corner of the first floor that reads 'First National Bank.' There are men standing on the sidewalk and horse-drawn wagons with men sitting in them.
History Colorado
Colorado’s 1876 Constitutional Convention met on the third floor of the First National Bank building to draft the state constitution. In 1977, an arsonist set fire to the building and it was demolished.

This year marks the 250th birthday of the United States – and it’s also the 150th anniversary of Colorado becoming a state. But it was not an easy journey to get there.

In December1875, a group of 39 elected delegates from the Colorado Territory gathered in a brick building in Denver. Their mission was to lay out a constitutional framework for the state of Colorado – on a very tight deadline.

There had been four previous attempts at statehood, and Congress had given these delegates an ultimatum: If they couldn’t write and pass a constitution by July 1876, Colorado would not become a state.

The newest season of KUNC's podcast The Colorado Dream explores some of the most impactful and historic moments in Colorado’s history – including its complicated journey to statehood.

Stephanie Daniel is the host of The Colorado Dream. She joined Erin O’Toole to share more about the show and what to expect from the latest season.

New episodes of The Colorado Dream: Happy Birthday are available each Monday through July 29.

Tags
In The NoCo Colorado HistoryHistory ColoradoThe Colorado Dream
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Stephanie Daniel
The “American Dream” was coined in 1931 and since then the phrase has inspired people to work hard and dream big. But is it achievable today? Graduating from college is challenging, jobs are changing, and health care and basic rights can be a luxury. I report on the barriers people face and overcome to succeed and create a better life for themselves and their families.
See stories by Stephanie Daniel
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner