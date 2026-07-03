A new ‘Colorado Dream’ season explores defining moments from 150 years of state history

This year marks the 250th birthday of the United States – and it’s also the 150th anniversary of Colorado becoming a state. But it was not an easy journey to get there.

In December1875, a group of 39 elected delegates from the Colorado Territory gathered in a brick building in Denver . Their mission was to lay out a constitutional framework for the state of Colorado – on a very tight deadline.

There had been four previous attempts at statehood, and Congress had given these delegates an ultimatum: If they couldn’t write and pass a constitution by July 1876, Colorado would not become a state.

The newest season of KUNC's podcast The Colorado Dream explores some of the most impactful and historic moments in Colorado’s history – including its complicated journey to statehood.

Stephanie Daniel is the host of The Colorado Dream. She joined Erin O’Toole to share more about the show and what to expect from the latest season.