Why news about the 2030 Winter Olympics caused heartbreak among some of Colorado’s top winter athletes

The winter sport Nordic combined requires intense effort. Athletes launch themselves off towering ski jumps – then push their endurance in cross-country ski racing the same day.

But the women's Nordic combined team in Steamboat Springs got attention in recent years for a different kind of effort. They called for a chance to compete in the Winter Olympics.

Men have competed in the sport in the Olympics since 1924, but women's Nordic combined had never been part of the Games .

Colorado lawmakers even got involved earlier this year, sending a letter urging the International Olympic Committee to keep the event – and include women.

Which made this week’s news from the Olympic committee especially tough to hear: Nordic combined is being eliminated altogether for the 2030 Winter Games.

KUNC’s Emma VandenEinde has been following this story. She joined Erin O’Toole to explain what’s behind the Olympic committee’s decision, and what’s next for the sport in Colorado.

