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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why news about the 2030 Winter Olympics caused heartbreak among some of Colorado’s top winter athletes

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleEmma VandenEindeBrad Turner
Published July 10, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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U20, Ella Wilson, during one of her practice jumps at Howelsen Hill Friday night
Danielle Zimmerer
Nordic combined athlete Ella Wilson, during one of her practice jumps at Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs

The winter sport Nordic combined requires intense effort. Athletes launch themselves off towering ski jumps – then push their endurance in cross-country ski racing the same day.

But the women's Nordic combined team in Steamboat Springs got attention in recent years for a different kind of effort. They called for a chance to compete in the Winter Olympics.

Men have competed in the sport in the Olympics since 1924, but women's Nordic combined had never been part of the Games.

Colorado lawmakers even got involved earlier this year, sending a letter urging the International Olympic Committee to keep the event – and include women.

Which made this week’s news from the Olympic committee especially tough to hear: Nordic combined is being eliminated altogether for the 2030 Winter Games.

KUNC’s Emma VandenEinde has been following this story. She joined Erin O’Toole to explain what’s behind the Olympic committee’s decision, and what’s next for the sport in Colorado.

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In The NoCo Skiing & SnowboardingSteamboat SpringsSports2030 Winter Olympics
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Emma VandenEinde
I'm the General Assignment Reporter for KUNC, here to keep you up-to-date on news in your backyard. Each town throughout Northern Colorado contains detailed stories about its citizens and their challenges, and I love sitting with members of the community and hearing what they have to say.
See stories by Emma VandenEinde
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner