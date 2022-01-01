Email: emma.vandeneinde@kunc.org

I'm the Mountain West Reporter for KUNC, here to inform you of all the latest news affecting the Mountain West region. From new legislation to climate patterns to invasive species, I'll research what is happening in your backyard—as well as the backyards of neighboring states—and share those stories with you as you go about your day.

The Mountain West is a very biodiverse region–each town contains detailed stories about its culture and its challenges, and I love learning about it all. I enjoy the creativity that comes with captivating listeners with sounds and transporting them to the heart of the scene–something KUNC does frequently.

Before coming to Colorado, I worked as an audio reporter for Arizona PBS covering sustainability and climate issues. I’ve worked as a reporter and digital producer for KJZZ, the NPR-affiliate station in Arizona. I was also selected to participate in News21, an investigative news project in which I worked on a podcast series and a documentary about the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on various populations.

Recently, the daily news podcast I produced and hosted at Arizona PBS–CN2Go–was awarded a National Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence In Audio Newscast. I placed second in the 2021 National Hearst Championship Competition for my audio storytelling about live music returning after the pandemic. Additionally, I placed second in the 2021 BEA Festival of Media Arts Awards for a feature about drought in Arizona crops.

When I’m not hearing your stories, you can find me sinking a disc golf putt or spending time riding my bike outside. In the snowy months, I’m usually sipping my second cup of black tea while singing along to some songs on my guitar.