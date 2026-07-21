Why some Colorado ski resorts are storing snow under a blanket this summer

Some Colorado ski resort managers are trying a new strategy as they recover from an unusually warm and dry winter, in hopes of making next season better.

The concept is called snow storage. Basically, resorts gather piles of leftover snow from the end of ski season and shield them from the sun and heat. The hope is that most of that snow will make it through the summer – and translate into a solid base of snow when the next ski season begins later this year.

So, what makes snow storage possible? And does it actually work?

Reporter Betsy Welch recently saw examples of snow storage in action and wrote about it for the Colorado Sun. She joined Erin O'Toole to talk about whether it's a source for hope as resorts cope with a warmer climate and less snow.