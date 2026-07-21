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In The NoCo

Why some Colorado ski resorts are storing snow under a blanket this summer

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published July 21, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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a white tarp with weights covers a pile of white snow on a green tree-lined ski run at an Aspen ski resort
Courtesy photo
Aspen Skiing Company is piloting a trial with Snow Secure, a snow storage technology developed in Finland. According to Snow Secure, resorts retain between 70% and 90% of the snow stored beneath insulated blankets through the summer.

Some Colorado ski resort managers are trying a new strategy as they recover from an unusually warm and dry winter, in hopes of making next season better.

The concept is called snow storage. Basically, resorts gather piles of leftover snow from the end of ski season and shield them from the sun and heat. The hope is that most of that snow will make it through the summer – and translate into a solid base of snow when the next ski season begins later this year.

So, what makes snow storage possible? And does it actually work?

Reporter Betsy Welch recently saw examples of snow storage in action and wrote about it for the Colorado Sun. She joined Erin O'Toole to talk about whether it's a source for hope as resorts cope with a warmer climate and less snow.

Tags
In The NoCo Ski ResortsSkiing & SnowboardingClimate ChangeAspen Skiing Co.
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole