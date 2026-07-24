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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Using weather forecasts to help fight wildfires? For this meteorologist, it's a typical day on the job

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published July 24, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Juan Hernandez, a man wearing a blue T-shirt, green pants, and a tan ball cap, sits in front of a laptop computer outside. He is an incident meteorologist with the National Weather Service, uses a radiosonde while working near the Aspen Acres Fire in southern Colorado on Tuesday. A radiosonde measures temperature, relative humidity, wind and pressure.
Courtesy photo
Juan Hernandez, an incident meteorologist with the National Weather Service, uses a radiosonde while working near the Aspen Acres Fire in southern Colorado on Tuesday. A radiosonde measures temperature, relative humidity, wind and pressure.

When a wildfire breaks out in Colorado, scores of emergency responders help fight the blaze and protect residents: wildland firefighters, pilots for air tankers, and law enforcement to help evacuate people.

There's one job you don't hear about as much — but it plays an integral role in how crews respond to a fast-moving wildfire.

A team of incident meteorologists with the National Weather Service dispatches weather experts to disasters like wildfires, hurricanes and blizzards. They help emergency crews plan their response based on how weather conditions are likely to change.

Juan Hernandez is an incident meteorologist who’s currently stationed in Pueblo, near the Aspen Acres fire that has scorched more than 100,000 acres and more than 850 structures over the past month.

He spoke with Erin O'Toole on Thursday about the unusual work he's been doing there, and how he helps crews fight a wildland blaze.

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In The NoCo WildfiresMeteorologistNational Weather Service (NWS)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole