Northern Colorado Wildfire Resources

Dealing with wildfires has become the new normal in Colorado. Since 2001, the state has seen 20 of its largest wildfires ever. Some, like the 2020 Cameron Peak Fire, scorched over 200,000 acres. Others, like the 2021 Marshall Fire, covered just 6,000 acres but wiped out 1,100 homes and buildings in a flash.



Staying informed and taking steps to reduce wildfire risk is essential.