50 years ago, the Big Thompson Canyon flood killed 144 people – and changed how emergency managers operate

It was one of the deadliest disasters in Colorado history: Fifty years ago, a flash flood swept through Big Thompson Canyon between Estes Park and Loveland. It killed at least 144 people on July 31, 1976.

A torrential rainstorm that formed suddenly unleashed more than a foot of rain on the area that evening. Emergency crews rushed to warn people. Many residents and tourists hurried to safety. But many others were caught off guard.

That disaster changed how emergency responders operate in Colorado. It helped underline the need for better emergency alert systems. And lessons from that event still come into play when a disaster strikes Colorado today.

To learn more about the impact of the Big Thompson flood, we spoke with Lori Hodges, director of Larimer County's Office of Emergency Management. She told Erin O'Toole that she thinks about the flood often, including during emergency planning drills held a few months ago.

Larimer County will hold a commemoration event this Friday afternoon at the Pulliam Community Building in Loveland.

And the Loveland Museum is showing an exhibit marking the 50th anniversary of the disaster, with an opening reception Friday evening.