© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

50 years ago, the Big Thompson Canyon flood killed 144 people – and changed how emergency managers operate

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published July 28, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A sign posted along U.S. Highway 34 at the bottom of Big Thompson Canyon warns drivers to "climb to safety in case of a flash flood." On July 31, 1976 a massive flood in the canyon killed 144 people.
Brad Turner
/
KUNC
A sign posted along U.S. Highway 34 at the bottom of Big Thompson Canyon warns drivers to seek safety in the case of a flood. On July 31, 1976, a massive flood in the canyon killed 144 people.

It was one of the deadliest disasters in Colorado history: Fifty years ago, a flash flood swept through Big Thompson Canyon between Estes Park and Loveland. It killed at least 144 people on July 31, 1976.

A torrential rainstorm that formed suddenly unleashed more than a foot of rain on the area that evening. Emergency crews rushed to warn people. Many residents and tourists hurried to safety. But many others were caught off guard.

That disaster changed how emergency responders operate in Colorado. It helped underline the need for better emergency alert systems. And lessons from that event still come into play when a disaster strikes Colorado today.

To learn more about the impact of the Big Thompson flood, we spoke with Lori Hodges, director of Larimer County's Office of Emergency Management. She told Erin O'Toole that she thinks about the flood often, including during emergency planning drills held a few months ago.

Larimer County will hold a commemoration event this Friday afternoon at the Pulliam Community Building in Loveland.

And the Loveland Museum is showing an exhibit marking the 50th anniversary of the disaster, with an opening reception Friday evening.

Lori Hodges, a woman with blonde hair wears a black button-up sweater stands in front of a tree showing fall colors of red, orange, yellow and green. She's the director of the office of emergency management for Larimer County.
Courtesy photo
Lori Hodges, Director of Larimer County's Office of Emergency Management

Tags
In The NoCo FloodingLarimer CountyFirst respondersEstes ParkLoveland
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole