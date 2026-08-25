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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Wind or solar? A CU economist set out to determine which type of renewable energy is most beneficial

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published August 25, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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An array of working wind turbines is shown.
Kathryn Scott
/
The Colorado Sun
Wind turbines visible from Interstate 70 in Bovina, CO, Friday, April 28, 2023.

Renewable energy is becoming cheaper and more common. Just a few months ago, Colorado generated the majority of its electricity from renewable sources for the first time.

And that raises questions about which sources do the most good. Wind or solar? Hydroelectric or geothermal?

A researcher at the University of Colorado set out to find answers about what forms of renewable energy are most effective at reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality.

Dan Kaffine is a professor of economics and a fellow at the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute at CU Boulder. He studies energy and renewables. He joined Erin O’Toole to talk about his research, which he recently published in The Energy Journal.

If you enjoyed this conversation, listen to our recent interview with Will Toor, head of the Colorado Energy Office, about how the state generated the majority of its power from renewables for the first time recently.

Dan Kaffine, a man in a white shirt and a gray zip-up sweater, smiles in the photo
Photo of Dan Kaffine by Jeff R. Warner
/
CU Boulder

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In The NoCo Renewable EnergyWind EnergySolar EnergyUniversity of Colorado Boulder
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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