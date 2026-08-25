Wind or solar? A CU economist set out to determine which type of renewable energy is most beneficial

Renewable energy is becoming cheaper and more common. Just a few months ago, Colorado generated the majority of its electricity from renewable sources for the first time.

And that raises questions about which sources do the most good. Wind or solar? Hydroelectric or geothermal?

A researcher at the University of Colorado set out to find answers about what forms of renewable energy are most effective at reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality.

Dan Kaffine is a professor of economics and a fellow at the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute at CU Boulder. He studies energy and renewables. He joined Erin O’Toole to talk about his research, which he recently published in The Energy Journal .

If you enjoyed this conversation, listen to our recent interview with Will Toor , head of the Colorado Energy Office, about how the state generated the majority of its power from renewables for the first time recently.