© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Colorado voters comb through a glut of ballot questions during election season. How did we get here?

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published August 27, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A voter casts a ballot in front of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Election Day, June 6, 2023.
Kevin J. Beaty
/
Denverite
A voter casts a ballot in front of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Election Day, June 6, 2023.

Colorado voters have a right that many Americans don’t. Colorado, and 25 other states, allow residents to collect signatures and put questions on the ballot, rather than relying solely on lawmakers to decide whether an initiative goes before voters.

And Colorado has been putting that tool to use. Only Oregon and California use the referendum process more.

But in recent years, some unusual proposals have made their way onto ballots – including one that will ask voters this fall to guarantee your constitutional right to use natural gas for cooking and heating.

Some political observers question whether Colorado's initiative process is out of hand – especially when the November ballot might contain more than a dozen items referred by voters.

Reporter Colleen Slevin recently took a deep dive into the past and present of Colorado’s citizen initiative process for The Colorado Sun. And as state election workers comb through scores of collected signatures to decide what will make it onto the ballot, she joined Erin O’Toole to talk about it.

Colleen Slevin, a woman with silvery-blonde hair and wearing a deep blue sweater, poses outside in front of a brown fence for a photo
Courtesy Colleen Slevin

Tags
In The NoCo Colorado ElectionsColorado ballotVoting
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole